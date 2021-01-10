Christine Lampard announces she’s pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine Lampard has announced she and Frank Lampard are expecting their second baby.

The Loose Women star confirmed the news on Instagram with a gorgeous photo of her cradling her baby bump, and described being pregnant during a global pandemic “strange and worrying”.

Christine, 41, said, “A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

“Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time.”

Christine and Frank – who are parents to Patricia, two – are said to be “overjoyed” with the news, despite Christine’s experience of being mum-shamed.

And, Frank’s two daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, from his previous marriage to Elen Rivas are also said to be “thrilled to learn they would be becoming big sisters again”.

An insider told The Sun, “Christine and Frank learned they were having another child before Christmas – the timing couldn’t have been better.

“They have kept the news quiet and just told family and close friends.”

Although it has been a difficult time for everybody during the covid-19 pandemic, Christine and Frank’s news has given their loved ones a little lift.

“Christine is absolutely glowing and has been buying lots of new bits for the tot,” the source revealed. “After such a hard 2020 for everyone this feels like such a lift for the family. It’s a truly wonderful time.”

The TV star was inundated with love and congratulations from her famous friends, including Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes.

This Morning’s Holly wrote, “Awww darlin…. just the most beautiful news… love you both.” Rochelle added, “So happy.”

After falling pregnant with Patricia in 2017, Christine said people used to assume she was “hiding some sort of heartache” before her pregnancy announcement. But her attitude to getting pregnant was simply, “If it happens, it happens”.

She told the Belfast Telegraph, “Having a baby wasn’t something I actively thought about until last year, when we started trying. I was happy in my marriage and that was enough.”

Although people assumed Patricia was born as a result of IVF “on account of [her] age,” Christine fell pregnant naturally.

“I became pregnant the old-fashioned way immediately. I wasn’t expecting it to be so quick!”