Mrs Hinch, AKA Sophie Hinchliffe is hosting a Christmas Quiz on behalf of Action for Children – and you do NOT want to miss it.

Action for Children have teamed up with Instagram sensation and best-selling author, Mrs Hinch, and her husband Jamie for the Hinch Christmas Quiz.

The Hinch Christmas Quiz will be held virtually online. Participants can register at iamsanta.org.uk/quiz and are encouraged to donate just £10 per household.

And getting involved will help raise money for the charity’s Christmas campaign, Secret Santa, to help support children living in poverty around the UK.

The festive quiz will take place at 8pm on Thursday 17th December and will consist of three festive rounds, as well as one dedicated to Mr and Mrs Hinch themselves.

Not only will it be an evening of fun and games with the couple but taking part will raise money for a valuable cause and directly help Action for Children to reach thousands of children and young people this Christmas and beyond.

Video of the Week

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the lives of many young people in society so the quiz is designed to put our knowledge to the test to help raise vital funds for those who need it most.

