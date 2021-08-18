Coronation Street star Verity Henry is pregnant with her second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Verity Henry has announced that she is expecting her second child.

The ITV soap star made the announcement just weeks after resuming her role as Rachel Healy on Corrie, taking to social media to share the joyous news with fans.

In a sweet Instagram snap, Verity can be seen standing in what appears to be a lake surrounded by trees, up to her thighs in water, wearing a red swimming suit with her blossoming bump on show.

Captioning the upload, the excited mum-to-be penned, “Preggers. It hasn’t been an easy journey; so aware it isn’t for so many people.

“New humans, worra thing eh? Photo taken by the v talented @lovetocraftmcr.”

The actress and her partner Adam Lawson already have a three-year-old son named Cassius.

Verity is best known for her role in the long-running soap’s horrific human trafficking storyline, which aired in 2019 when she first appeared on the programme.

Verity was quickly bombarded by plenty of kind words and supportive messages from fellow celeb friends when she shared her wonderful pregnancy news.

Hollyoaks star Rachel Adedeji commented, “Beautiful! Congratulations hun 😍❤️”

“ What an absolute BABE 😍,” added actress Lisa McGrillis.

Fans also made sure to pen their well wishes, with one saying, “OMG! Congratulations you beautiful thing ❤️❤️❤️😍 what lovely news 🥂 🙌”

Another commented, “Aww congrats! Beautiful photo 😍 “

Verity left the ITV show after shooting Eileen Grimshaw’s partner Jan Lozinski and leaving him for dead but made a re-appearance just weeks ago, at the start of August.