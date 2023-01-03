Coronation Street's Jennie McAlpine pregnant with third child as she hints at soap-inspired baby name

Coronation Street actress, Jennie McAlpine has announced that she's pregnant with her third child and hinted at her soap-inspired baby name plans!

Actress Jennie McAlpine has announced that she's six months pregnant (opens in new tab) with her third child and shared her plans to give her baby a Corrie-inspired name.

Jennie, who is best known for her long-time role as Fizz on Coronation Street showed off her growing baby bump as she shared her exciting baby news with OK! (opens in new tab), dubbing it the 'best Christmas present' she could have asked for.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Jennie already shares two children with her husband Chris Farr (opens in new tab) - Albert eight and daughter Hilda, four, who the couple welcomed back in 2018 (opens in new tab). Jennie described the whole family as being 'really thrilled' by the big news, though not 'fully surprised' as Albert and Hilda had already been talking about wanting another sibling for while.

The soon-to-be mother of three also went on to share another revelation that will no doubt delight Corrie fans, as she hinted at giving her third child a name inspired by the iconic British Soap.

She told the publication, "I can probably guarantee that whatever the name we choose, it will have been a character in Corrie – I don’t know how to avoid it!"

A post shared by OK! Magazine UK (@ok_mag) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For those who don't know, Jennie's daughter Hilda's name is also a nod to one of the show's famous characters, Hilda Ogden (played by the late Jean Alexander). Though Jennie confessed it just 'happened' that way, adding, "Hilda was a family name for us and we loved it. But Hilda Ogden is an absolute Coronation Street icon and I am a big Coronation Street fan, so I love that it is a nod to that."

While it now seems another Corrie-related moniker is definitely a give-in, baby number three's gender currently remains a mystery, as Jennie and Chris have decided to keep it as a surprise!

Touching further on the happy news, the actress said that it, "just feels really nice," adding, "We’re so over the moon. The thought of adding to our family mix and chaos was the best Christmas present! I’m really excited for 2023 – it’ll be a special one."

Congrats, Jennie and Chris!