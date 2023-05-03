Coronation Street's Rebecca Ryan gives birth to first child as she reveals sweet snap and Disney-inspired name

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has given birth to her first baby as she reveals sweet snap and Disney-inspired name.

The actress, who played the role of Lydia Chambers in the ITV soap up until last year has welcomed her first baby with husband Dan Acraman.

She shared her lovely news with fans on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous snap of her newborn baby girl wearing a stripy onesie with her eyes closed.

She revealed the Disney-inspired baby name (opens in new tab) she'd chosen when she captioned it, "Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl Aurora."

Princess Aurora is of course the name of Sleeping Beauty. This baby name translates to “the dawn” from Latin because Disney felt that they waited an eternity for their baby, and when she finally came she was a great source of sunshine in their life.

And fans have sent the star their warmest wishes.

One fan wrote, "Aw my gosh! She’s so beautiful and what a beautiful name. Huge congratulations"

Another fan put, "Many congratulations. She’s absolutely beautiful."

And a third fan added, "Congratulations. She is a beauty, and what a name. Fit for a princess."

Last month Rebecca had been counting down the days until her little one was born (opens in new tab).

She shared, "3 weeks till we meet you little one. I am so in love with you already! Hurry up baby, I can't wait to see your little face and spend the rest of my life protecting and loving you with all my heart."

Rebecca and Dan got married in September last year after cancelling the wedding twice due to the pandemic and they share a dog called Leo together.

Dan proposed to her back in 2018 when she shared a snap of the ring captioned, "I said YES."

And Rebecca first announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) back in December, sharing her baby bump (opens in new tab) with the caption, "I thought this year couldn't get any better after marrying the man of my dreams but it turns out it can ... Can't wait to become a mummy in 2023".

Hinting at a possible return to the cobbles now Adam has admitted and apologised for what he did to her character Lydia when they were students at university, Rebecca teased, "I think now we have have that redemption, people have seen she is not just this crazy woman just doing it for no reason, it would be good to explore it a bit more."

She added, "And what she is really like as a person, I’d love to do it!"