Declan Donnelly surprises fans with the arrival of his second child with wife Ali Astall
Declan Donnelly and wife Ali Astall have welcomed their second child just weeks after announcing this heartbreaking news
Declan Donnelly has announced the arrival of his ‘ray of light’ second child in an adorable Instagram post just weeks after suffering a heartbreaking family loss.
I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (opens in new tab) presenter Declan Donnelly has delighted fans with the surprise arrival of his second child.
Taking to Instagram, Dec shared the exciting news, alongside an adorable photo of his newborn holding his finger. In the post, he revealed that he and wife, Ali Astall had welcomed a son and shared his adorable name.
He wrote, “Shortly before 10 am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful…”
The couple, who married in 2015 also share a three-year-old daughter, Isla (opens in new tab) - who, Dec revealed is very pleased to have a sibling, adding, “Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister!”
Fans and famous friends flocked to the surprise post to share their congratulations, starting with fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby who commented, “Welcome to the world Jack… Isla will be the best big sister… hugest love.”
While Love Island’s host Laura Whitmore wrote, “Delighted for you both! Congrats ❤️xx”
Jamie Oliver also shared his congratulations, saying, “Congratulations to you all xxxxx❤️❤️❤️”
As did their former Saturday Night Takeaway costar Ashley Roberts, who commented, “Awww congrats!!! Much love to the fam”
This happy news comes just weeks after Dec suffered a heartbreaking family loss. Taking to Twitter, Dec announced the sad news that his brother, Roman Catholic priest, Father Dermott had passed away.
I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, @TweeterPriest, sadly passed away this afternoon. We are all beyond devastated. Thank you for your messages of sympathy and support, they are appreciated 🙏 DDJuly 8, 2022
He tweeted, “I am heartbroken to tell you that my darling brother Fr Dermott, sadly passed away…we are beyond devastated,” before thanking fans and friends for their ‘messages of sympathy and support.’
Dec’s presenting partner and long-time best friend Ant McParlin also shared a statement, taking to their shared Twitter and writing, “Fr Dermott you were the kindest, wisest man I knew. Rest in peace, my friend. You will never be forgotten. My thoughts, prayers and love are with your wonderful family. The world has lost a special man."
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
