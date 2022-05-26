We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ant and Dec have confirmed that I’m A Celebrity 2022 returns to Australia later this year.

The Geordie duo, who have hosted the reality show since it started back in 2002, have delighted jungle fans everywhere by confirming that the ITV show will return to its Aussie roots later this year, after it was moved to Welsh castle over lockdown.

The new series, which is expected to start filming later in the autumn, will see Ant and Dec – plus the 12 new celebrities who are yet to be revealed – jet Down Under to face their fears in the new set of bushtucker trials.

Speaking on Heart Radio, Ant McPartlin, 46, told hosts Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, “The plan is we’re going back to Australia. It’s got to go back to its spiritual home. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly.”

The show has spent the last two years being filmed in the UK, but it’s not been easy. Not only were there lockdown restrictions but storms caused the celebrities to be removed from Gwrych Castle and for the show to come off air.

Video of the Week

But for 2022, providing the Australian authorities let the stars and crew into the country the show will return.

Meanwhile a spin-off show, also hosted by Ant and Dec, will be filmed in South Africa.

Speaking on This Morning, Ant confirmed to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, that in addition to I’m A Celebrity returning to Australia there would also be a spin-off show. He teased, “It’s a spin off from the main show where we’ve got ex campmates all coming together in South Africa competing with challenges and trials… shall I keep talking?”

Dec joked, ‘He’s gone again, he can’t stop talking!’, with Ant insisting the viewers ‘want to know’.

You can watch a clip of Ant and Dec talking about the upcoming I’m A Celebrity series and their new children’s book below…

And news that I’m A Celebrity returns to Australia has been welcomed by fans.

One fan wrote, “This is great news. I don’t think we see enough of Ant and Dec on our TV screens”

Another fan added, “Good,I will watch again.”

But a third fan admitted, “You know what, I used to really enjoy I’m a celeb. I don’t watch any other reality type shows but once a year, just before Christmas I used to love getting warm on the sofa to watch Im a Celeb. However, the last few years have just been really boring! No interesting “celebs”, no arguments, fall outs etc (the stuff that made it interesting) and too many of the same sort of trials.”

Who is in I’m A Celebrity 2022?

Who is expected to be in I’m A Celebrity is not yet known as the official line up for the 2022 series has not yet been confirmed. Ant and Dec are confirmed as returning to host the show but other details will be revealed nearer the time.

Where is I’m A Celebrity 2022 filmed?

I’m A Celebrity 2022 is set to be filmed back in Australia. The set for the UK version of the hit ITV series was based in Springbrook National Park on the border between New South Wales, and Queensland and around 45km south-west of the Gold Coast.