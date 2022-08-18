Did Elvis fire the Colonel on stage and what happened to him after Elvis died?
What really went down between Elvis and Colonel Tom Parker
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie has been a huge hit with cinephiles, but many are wondering about it's accuracy and asking did Elvis fire the Colonel on stage?
Since the movie's release back in June, many have been enjoying Austin Butler in Elvis (opens in new tab), the biopic that tells The King's life story. Several weeks after it's release, the movie's popularity is enduring, with many now asking where to stream Elvis (opens in new tab).
But that's not the only question on fans' lips. As with all biopics, eager viewers want to know how much of the film is true, and there's one moment in particular that has caught people's attention. So, did Elvis really fire the Colonel on stage?
Did Elvis fire the Colonel on stage?
No, Elvis didn't fire the Colonel from the stage at Las Vegas in real life. While the film shows Elvis firing his manager during a show after realising he's being deceived by the Colonel, this is not what happened in real life.
According to Alanna Nash, who wrote The Colonel: The Extraordinary Story of Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley (opens in new tab), Elvis and the Colonel had an incident backstage in Las Vegas in 1974, which resulted in both parties quitting their roles, but Elvis did not bring the argument onto the stage. What is true, however, is that the Colonel afterwards drew up an invoice for what he claimed Elvis owed him. Elvis couldn't pay the sum and eventually went back to working for the Colonel.
A post shared by ELVIS (@elvismovie) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Nash told Variety (opens in new tab) that the scene is the movie took inspiration from the 1974 incident, in which Elvis criticized Barron Hilton from the stage for firing one of Elvis’ favourite employees. It was this that led to the the argument between him and the Colonel.
How much did Tom Parker steal from Elvis?
Though speculations as to the actual figure differs, it is widely believed that Colonel Parker took 50% of Elvis' earnings.
However, in an exclusive interview with the Express (opens in new tab), Todd Slaughter, who appeared in the last footage of Elvis before his death and has been the president of the largest Elvis fan club in the world for over 50 years, said "It was claimed he took 50 per cent of Elvis’ earnings which was not true. He took 25 per cent which, at that time, was the industry standard."
Slaughter went on to claim there was only a 50/50 split between Elvis and the Colonel when it came to licensing and merchandise, insisting: “But it was never a 50/50 split on his earnings.”
With that being said, in 1980 a judge found Parker's management to be unethical and it emerged that Elvis had lost out on millions of dollars worth of royalties for songs he'd written, due to Parker's decision not to sign him up to The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP).
Even after Elvis' death, Colonel Parker continued to manage his estate, but he struggled to make ends meet - partly because of a gambling addiction. He was believed to have been in debt to the Las Vegas Hilton for over $30 million - which led to his eviction from the property after Elvis' death - and after earning well over $100 million from managing Elvis, The Colonel's estate was worth just $1 million when he died.
What did the Colonel say when Elvis died?
In the days after Elvis' death, Colonel Tom Parker is reported to have said at a press conference "Elvis didn't die, the body did. We're keeping Elvis alive. I talked to him this morning and he told me to carry on.''
This quote has been used to back up many conspiracy theories that Elvis hadn't actually died when the news was first reported.
After Elvis' death, Colonel Tom Parker continued to manage and make money from Elvis' estate, until a case between him and the Elvis Presley Estate resulted in him receiving $2 million in exchange for all Elvis audio recordings or visual images that he owned, as well as the termination of his involvement in any Presley-related earnings for five years.
Did Colonel Parker attend Elvis' funeral?
According to ScreenRant (opens in new tab), Colonel Parker attended Elvis' funeral dressed in a Hawaiian shirt and baseball cap. He didn't display any emotion at the event, but convinced Elvis' father, Vernon, to sign over control of Elvis' movie and career to him.
It is widely agreed that Colonel Parker used Elvis' death to make more money from his only client, and in many ways continued as if The King was still alive.
What happened to the Colonel who managed Elvis?
Colonel Parker died in 1997 in Las Vegas after suffering a stroke at 87 years old, outliving Elvis by 20 years. At the time of his death, Parker was suffering with diabetes, gout, and various other health problems.
At the funeral, Elvis' widow Priscilla delivered a eulogy in which she said "Elvis and the Colonel made history together, and the world is richer, better, and far more interesting because of their collaboration. And now I need to locate my wallet, because I noticed there was no ticket booth on the way in here, but I'm sure that the Colonel must have arranged for some toll on the way out."
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
The Queen's hilarious response to finding this dead creature in her dinner
The Queen's hilarious response reportedly came in the form of a surprising note after her salad contained an unexpected addition...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Why Lady Louise faces a relatably anxious day ahead as she awaits some life-changing news
The Queen's granddaughter, Lady Louise faces an anxious day as she receives life-changing A-Level results.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Where is Animal Park filmed? All you need to know about the BBC 2 wildlife show
Fans of BBC's Animal Park are wondering where is it filmed?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is the new University Challenge host Amol Rajan?
Jeremy Paxman's replacement on BBC's University Challenge has been announced but fans are asking who is Amol Rajan?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
When is House of the Dragon set and is it a sequel or prequel?
Audiences want to know when is House of the Dragon set and whether it is a sequel or prequel of the original Game of Thrones series. Here's our in-depth explainer guide.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
House of the Dragon cast: A who's who guide to the Game of Thrones spin-off
As fans prepare themselves for the new series, we share who is who in the House of Dragon cast and where you've seen the actors before.
By Robyn Morris • Last updated
-
Jenna Ortega: The ‘new’ Wednesday Addams actress - and where you’ve seen her before
Jenna Ortega is the new Wednesday Addams actress in Tim Burton's 'Wednesday', soon to appear on Netflix
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
When does House of the Dragon come out? Release date - plus where and how to watch it
Game of Thrones fan want to know when does House of the Dragon come out. Plus details of where you can watch it in the UK and US.
By Robyn Morris • Last updated
-
Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now? Manti Te'o's catfish from Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist
Many are asking, Where is Ronaiah Tuiasosopo now? as the Netflix documentary about the catfishing scandal airs
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2022? Meet the new brides and grooms
Fans of the hit reality show are eager to know when does Married at First Sight start again and who are the 2022 cast heading down the aisle.
By Emily Stedman • Last updated