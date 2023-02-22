EastEnders star Jessie Wallace engaged to partner Justin Gallwey as she shares sweet 'fiancée' post

EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace has confirmed she's engaged to boyfriend Justin Gallwey.

The soap star teased the news to fans on her Instagram when she uploaded a loved-up snap of her and Justin posing on what appears to be a seafront and Jessie's face is beaming with a smile.

Jessie first started dating Justin, who works as a carpenter, for around 12 months sparked engagement rumours when she was recently spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger whilst at a petrol station near her London home.

And she has since confirmed her engagement, she captioned the photo, "My fiancé and moi" followed by a red heart emoji. And it has sparked a flurry on congratulations from friends and fans alike.

EastEnders co-star Natalie Cassidy replied with a simple love heart emoji.

One fan wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH, I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU"

Another fan put, "Congrats Jessie. Wish you both every happiness. You deserve it."

And a third added, "Congrats I see you are both happy and make a cute couple enjoy the memories, I am so happy to see you happy."

It will be the first time down the aisle for Jessie, who has a 18-year-old daughter called Tallulah with her ex Dave Morgan. And she became a grandmother last year when her daughter gave birth (opens in new tab) to a baby boy.

Jessie and Justin are said to have known each other since they were teenagers and Justin described their relationship as 'very close'.

Justin, who is said to keep a Jessie doll from Toy Story (opens in new tab) in his van, told The Sun, 'Our relationship is fine. We are very close.'

During their time dating, the couple are said to have enjoyed a string of romantic dates including upmarket restaurants and European cuisine.

A friend said, "Justin has been a loving and calming influence to Jessie and helped guide her away from booze and partying."

In recent months Jessie has shared a photo of her and Justin out with friends in Camden and she revealed that her pet cat called Errol went missing earlier this year for five weeks but had returned home again.

She said, "I don’t want to let him out of my sight! 5 weeks away!"

Many congratulations to you both!