Will there be a Toy Story 5? All we know so far about the Disney classic
The 3D computer animated adventure comedy could be set for a comeback
Fans of Disney Pixar animation films cannot get enough of the likes of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and are asking will there be a Toy Story 5?
As one of the best kids' movies on Disney+ (opens in new tab), Toy Story is a fan favourite among children and adults alike, after all, toys keep kids entertained (opens in new tab) at half-term and after a four year break, the franchise is back in the news.
So could the toys which come to life only when their human owners aren't watching be set to awaken once more? We look at all you need to know....
Will there be a Toy Story 5?
Yes, there will be a Toy Story 5 - almost four years after the fourth film in the popular franchise aired - after Disney CEO Bob Iger officially confirmed that the next instalment is currently in the works at Pixar. During an earnings call, Mr Iger hinted at an attempt to regain the success it enjoyed during his previous tenure. “Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia,”
He added, “We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivalled brands and franchises.”
Is Tom Hanks doing Toy Story 5?
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are expected to return do Toy Story 5 as the voiceover artists for Woody and Buzz in the fifth instalment of the film, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, but the actors themselves are yet to officially confirm this. However, a tweet from February 9, Tim Allen appeared to indicate that both he and Hanks will return. He wrote: "See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!"
And fans are delighted with his biggest hint yet.
One fan tweeted, "YOU MADE MY DAY!"
Another fan added, "It's about Damn time! we love you Buzz"
And a third fan put, "No way!!! This makes me happy. I didn’t even bother with watching lightyear, or letting my kids watch it. But we will definitely be seeing Toy Story 5!"
Other cast members likely to return are Joan Cusack as Jessie, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie Anderson, and (possibly) Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.
See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond! pic.twitter.com/bwRzE487ViFebruary 9, 2023
Toy Story 5 Trailer
A Toy Story 5 trailer has not yet been released as the film is still at the development stages. But we will update you as soon as we have anything. A concept teaser trailer for Toy Story 5 started doing the rounds on YouTube months ago, with fans speculating how a follow-up could look. Concept Trailers on the SLUURP are just conceptual designs created by video editors and film fans. A conceptual trailer is a piece of fan-made work that illustrates and parodies the potential concept, style, and theme of an upcoming desired blockbuster feature film.
Toy Story 5 release date
An official release date for Toy Story 5 has not been announced yet as the film is still in the development phase at Pixar. If given the lengthy gaps between previous movies, from more than a decade passing between second and third and nine years between the third and fourth. But it's unlikely that fans will have to wait that long, as it is suggested a fifth movie could be done in two years.
