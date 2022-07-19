Emily Ratajkowski splits from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Emily Ratajkowski has split (opens in new tab) from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after a four-year marriage.

The model, who welcomed their one-year-old son (opens in new tab) Sylvester Apollo with the producer and actor in March 2021, is understood to have ended the relationship.

A source close to Ratajkowski confirmed to PEOPLE (opens in new tab) that the couple has split.

"They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider said, adding that the model plans to file for divorce.

Reps for the couple have not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Emily and Sebastian married (opens in new tab) back in 2018 after a seemingly whirlwind romance - having only gone official with their romance two weeks before the courthouse ceremony.

(Image credit: Getty)

Split rumours first sparked last week when Emily was spotted out running errands without her wedding ring on and the traditional band is also missing from her latest Instagram posts which show her out in Paris with a new hair style.

The model usually wears an engagement ring, featuring two large diamond stones. The design features both square-cut and pear-cut diamonds, coupled together on what appears to be one band. In photos, the actress wore them next to her gold wedding band.

The news might come as a surprise to some, as Emily previously revealed that she and Sebastian had been friends for a while before getting together. Speaking on Busy Tonight, she confessed, "We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke 'yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,'" she said.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

(Image credit: Getty)

To mark her son's first birthday earlier this year, Emily shared, "We love being your parents," the proud mom added alongside an adorable photo of her and Bear-McClard. "Love doesn't even begin to describe it."

She shared, "1 year of Sly," she wrote. "happy birthday to my sweet boy." and revealed that the day of her son's birth was "the most magical day of my life," before adding that he "has brought me joy and magic I'd never imagined."