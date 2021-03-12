We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emily Ratajkowski has welcomed her first child with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard as she gives fans the first glimpse of their newborn.

The American model took to Instagram to share a snap of her breastfeeding her baby boy but she previously admitted last October in an interview with Vogue that the baby’s gender would remain unknown until the child reaches 18.

At the time she wrote, ‘We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then. Everyone laughs at this.’

She continued, ‘There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing inside my belly.’

Emily, 29, who was pictured enjoying a stroll with Sebastian and their dog Columbo in New York last month, shared that she had decided to call her baby Sylvester Appollo Bear, and it looks like she’s already given the baby a nickname, she wrote, ‘Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.’

The name is not among the popular baby names as Emily Ratajkowski gives birth, it is more of an unusual moniker.

As Emily Ratajkowski gives birth, friends and fans sent their good wishes. One wrote, ‘Omg babe!!!! Congrats amor to the both of you!! What a blessing!!’ Another put, ‘Can’t wait to meet you Sly!’ and a third added, ‘Congratulations on the baby pisces angel!’

Just earlier this month the model and actress posed nude for some photos in an apartment, showing off her baby bump pregnancy weight gain.

Emily also previously spoke of her fears over giving birth to a baby boy, as she was scared her young child may “gain a sense of entitlement”. At the time she wrote, ‘I’ve known far too many white men who move through the world unaware of their privilege, and I’ve been traumatized by many of my experiences with them. It’s shocking to realize how early young boys gain a sense of entitlement – to girls’ bodies and to the world in general.’