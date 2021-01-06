We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan and singer Linda Harrison, who goes by the stage name Elle Exxe, have welcomed a baby boy.

The wheelchair basketball bronze medallist and broadcaster took to Twitter on Monday to announce the couple’s exciting baby news.

In his delighted Tweet, Ade revealed he was ‘still buzzing’, explaining, ‘At 6:36 am this morning I became a father for the first time. So much respect for my wife @ElleExxe she absolutely smashed it, and now we have a beautiful baby boy! #newborn’.

Friends and fans were quick to respond to the new father’s comments and congratulated the proud parents.

Presenter Clare Balding wrote, ‘That’s fabulous news. Many congratulations to you and Linda. A warm welcome to the world to your baby boy. Xx’

Whilst DJ Sara Cox replied, ‘Aaaah lovely lovely lil’ ray of light that news Ade! Well done Elle and welcome to the world to jnr’.

‘Wonderful wonderful news – just what we all need! Huge (virtual) hugs from the wrights xxxx’ commented fellow broadcaster Matthew Wright commented.

The news that the couple have welcomed a new family member comes just weeks after Linda shared an adorable picture to Instagram. She and Ade are side by side, Linda with one hand resting on her baby bump as she shared, ‘Just 3 weeks to go til baby Adepifam!’

Speaking then of when the couple had been expecting their baby to arrive, she revealed that ‘the due date is a palindrome 12.1.21’. However Linda added ‘but I heard that “on average first babies are 10 days late’, before humorously declaring ‘place your bets’.

It seems that their new son just couldn’t wait to meet his parents as they welcomed him ahead of this due date.

Who is Ade Adepitan’s wife?

Their son is the first child for Ade and Linda, who have been married since 2018. Singer-songwriter Linda Harrison is known professionally as Elle Exxe and is perhaps best known for her single Lost in LA.

They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in the quire of St Paul’s Cathedral on August 11. Having earned an MBE in 2005 for services to disability sport, Ade had the right to marry at the cathedral.

The Paralympian reportedly told Hello! magazine at the time, “Everyone says it’s the best day of your life but it was probably better than that’.

“She looked so so beautiful. My eyes started watering, and quite a few of my friends turned their faces away as they didn’t want to start crying, too”.

We wish the new parents congratulations!