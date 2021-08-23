We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alesha Dixon has opened up about “struggling” during her second pregnancy, reflecting on how it can often be “scary” to feel like you don’t have control over your emotions during this time.

Rising to fame as part of girl band, Mis-Teeq, Alesha Dixon is perhaps now best known as 2007’s Strictly Come Dancing champion and as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. The popular star also balances her successful television career with being a devoted mum to her two daughters. In 2019, Alesha confirmed that she had welcomed her second child with her partner Azuka Ononye, a little girl named Anaya, making the couple’s eldest child Azura a proud big sister.

Prior to giving birth to Anaya in October 2019, Alesha had continued to film The Greatest Dancer until she was eight months pregnant. Now the mum-of-two has opened up about her second pregnancy, revealing she experienced “scary” moments where she felt like she didn’t have “control” of her emotions.

During an interview with The Sun, the singer and presenter shared, “I was filming The Greatest Dancer in high heels right up until I was eight months pregnant. I was working hard and looking after another child at the same time.

“It was overwhelming and I would have moments when I felt really down and was really struggling but didn’t really know why,” she bravely disclosed, adding, “I think a lot of women can relate to locking themselves in the bathroom and having a little cry.”

The publication reports that Alesha was inspired to discuss her mental health journey after the recent statements made by inspirational sports stars, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and gymnast Simone Biles, about their own wellbeing.

Candidly recalling the “scary” moments during her pregnancy with Anaya, she described how “really confusing” it can be to be pregnant and experiencing pregnancy symptoms.

“[O]n the one hand you are joyful, excited and happy to be having a baby, but then your hormones and your emotions are saying the opposite,” Alesha explained. “It’s like you don’t have control of your emotions and feelings, which can be scary.”

She continued, “Your emotions get the better of you but then you have to dust yourself off, put on a smile and get on with your day pretending that everything is OK. It can be hard. It is something that only women in that situation will really understand.”

Alesha’s powerful reflections come as she has released her first music in five years, channelling everything into her new single, War. She remarked upon how music has “always been like therapy” for her as she shared that no matter what she’s been through, she can “let it out through [her] writing”.

And for Alesha as a busy working mum, prioritising mental health and trying to be mindful and present is very important, as is being able to talk through things with her partner Azuka.

“There are so many devastating things going on in the world but you have to bring it back to reality, to realise we still have so much to be grateful for,” she declared.

“I have an amazing family, kids and career. I have so much to smile about — and smiling is the best medicine you can have.”