We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning star Alison Hammond has another ITV project under her belt.

Alison Hammond has landed a new ITV podcast after reports claimed she is set to replace Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes after they were reportedly axed from This Morning.

The reality star turned TV presenter, 45, will become the first person to host ITVs first branded podcast, My Life in TV, which is a nostalgic series of in-depth interviews with some of the channel’s most familiar faces about their love affair with telly.

Alison, who stunned fans with her incredible transformation earlier this month, will interview some of your favourite stars to discuss their most loved shows, get them to open up about their career highs and lows, as well as the telly that shaped their childhoods.

Alison said, “I’m thrilled ITV asked me to host the My Life In TV podcast and can’t wait to share the best behind the scenes stories from some of our favourite actors, comedians, presenters and reality stars. Listeners can expect a lot of laughs and telly gossip too. It’s just like me on TV, but in your ears instead!”

Meanwhile Alison has remained silent when quizzed on Twitter about her rumoured This Morning takeover.

Launching on Monday 16th November across Global Player and other podcast providers, Alison’s first guests will include Emily Atack, Joel Dommett, Mo Gilligan, AJ Odudu and Olivia Attwood.

Every Monday, Alison will conclude the interviews with a round of ‘Bin It, Binge It, Bring it Back’ which questions guests on their TV turn offs, shows they can’t get enough of and TV from yesteryear they’d love to see revived.

Video of the Week

Digital Executive Producer Caroline Millington, who commissioned the podcast for ITV, added, “Alison is the perfect host for My Life In TV which promises a laugh out loud romp through the TV series guests are bingeing on, their guilty pleasures, famous friends they’ve made along the way and of course, behind-the-scenes secrets from some of ITV’s biggest shows. It’s a fun, feel-good podcast just when we need one most.”

In 2019, ITV partnered with Global to bring podcasts to its audio platform the Global Player, and promote them on its radio stations.

My Life In TV is free to download from Global Player, Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.