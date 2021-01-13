We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Morning host Alison Hammond took to Instagram to share the news that she’s working on something ‘exciting’.

The bubbly broadcaster recently landed the much-coveted role as one of the Friday hosts of This Morning. She and co-host Dermot O’Leary took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

The couple, who had previously hosted the program for 14 years, will continue to host during school half terms and key holidays.

Now Alison has taken to Instagram to tease a new role on another popular ITV show – Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

What is Alison Hammond’s new ITV role?

Alison teased the intriguing news to her 840K Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The star posted a picture of a sign on the back of a dressing room door, bearing her name and that of the show. Alison captioned the image simply, ‘Exciting !!!!!!!!! @itvtakeaway @itv’.

Alison tagged both ITV and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, seemingly crediting them for the new opportunity.

Whilst the broadcaster revealed no more details over on her social media, it seems fans could be seeing a lot more of her on Ant and Dec’s new series.

According to Express.co.uk, ITV told them that, “It’s just some guest pre-show filming. We’ll reveal more details about the new series nearer it’s transmission.”

And fans are already excited to see exactly what Alison’s role might be. Commenting on her Instagram post, one wrote, ‘Absolutely love her 💕🙌🏻💕🙌🏻💕🙌🏻’.

Whilst another put, ‘Alison Hammond on Takeaway, now this I’ve got to see!! 😍😍 ‘.

‘Yaaaas ❤️ 🙌 ‘ a fellow commentator simply wrote.

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on in 2021?

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV. Each episode is usually introduced by a famous face, who goes on to detail the segments which will be featured on the show. The Radio Times reports that the new series is set to feature “big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups”, as well as some new exciting features.

The launch date for the 2021 series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway has yet to be officially confirmed.

We can’t wait to see what Alison Hammond’s new role will be!