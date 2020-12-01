We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond may have been tipped to take-over as new hosts, but nothing had officially been confirmed.

Speculation had built after it was reported that ITV were planning a shake-up of presenters. It was believed that Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford were being dropped from their regular slot.

Now after weeks of waiting, we finally have confirmation that fan-favourites Dermot and Alison will be replacing the couple on This Morning’s Friday shows. From January 2021 the pair will share their new hosting duties with regulars Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

And it won’t be the last viewers see of Eamonn and Ruth. The couple will continue to host the show during key holidays.

What have ITV said about Dermot and Alison’s new hosting roles?

Emma Gormley, Managing Director, ITV Daytime, said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.”

Praising the show’s new hosts, Gormley added: “Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times.” She revealed that teaming her with “the brilliant Dermot” makes “a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up”.

How have Dermot and Alison reacted to becoming This Morning hosts?

Alongside the official ITV announcement on the broadcaster’s site were Alison and Dermot’s reactions to the news.

Alison revealed, “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.”

The presenter added, “I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Whilst new co-host Dermot was equally “thrilled and honoured” to be joining the This Morning team.

He admitted that the pair have “huge shoes to fill”. He added that they are “well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.”

However he also stressed their desire to “have fun” and how they want views “to be able to kick [their] weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we’ve all had.”

Spreading some much-needed positivity is something that should come naturally. Dermot warmly described his co-host as “the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day”.

Ultimately, he concluded, “I can’t wait to get started.”

How have fans reacted to Alison and Dermot’s new roles?

Already the pair have had congratulations pouring in from delighted fans and friends. Fellow presenter Emma Willis responded to Alison’s Instagram announcement of her new position, declaring, ‘Yes Alison!’ whilst television personality and presenter Scarlett Moffatt commented: ‘omg yes congrats’.

Another user wrote, ‘Well done Alison can’t wait to see you on a Friday’.

Alison and Dermot impressed viewers and ITV bosses when they covered for Holly and Phillip in the summer. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ruth and Eamonn had been dropped from hosting the ITV chat show after 14 years.

Rumours quickly circled that Alison and Dermot were likely to step into the roles, yet nothing had been officially confirmed.

Now it seems many fans are ready for Dermot and Alison to make their This Morning debut as permanent hosts in January.

We can’t wait!