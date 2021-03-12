We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears have welcomed their fourth child together.

The pro tennis start and Kim already share five-year-old daughter Sophia, three-year-old Edie and one-year-old son, Teddy.

Andy has now confirmed that the family have welcomed a new addition, but it has not been revealed if the new baby is a boy or a girl.

When Teddy was born back in 2019, his name was shared shortly after his birth – so we hopefully won’t have to wait for too long to hear some more sweet baby info.

Andy and Kim did not share news of the pregnancy, announcing the arrival of a new baby when revealing that Andy would not be in his upcoming tennis tournament in Dubai.

Andy married Kim, who is the daughter of leading British tennis coach Nigel Sears, back in 2015 in his hometown of Dunblane.

The couple now live in Surrey with their four kids but tend to keep details of their family live private.

Andy previously opened up on whether he’s holding out hope for his kids to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in tennis.

Video of the Week

Admitting there’s no pressure for the Murray kids to match up to his epic racket skills, he told Hello! magazine, “I think the more important thing for me is helping them find something to do that they both really love. I’ve been lucky in my life in finding a passion and being able to live that dream every day of my life.

“I still get as much out of playing tennis matches today as when I started out, and having a break for the surgery has made me realise just how much I love the game.

“If my girls find their passion and are able to live their lives fulfilling that passion, then that would make me happy.”