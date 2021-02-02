We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Angelina Jolie has confessed her children's fears for her as she gets older as she talks about family life in a rare interview.

Angelina Jolie is an A-List actress who has walked on a narrow ledge atop a 12-story building and has dived through an opening door while firing a gun.

But when it comes to homeschooling her kids, there’s one fun activity that her children refuse to let her do.

“I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m going to hit my stride in my fifties,’ Angelina told Vogue Magazine. ‘Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny,'” she recalled.

The American actress, 45, is mum-of-six to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. But whilst she’s juggling her career with looking after her children, she’s discovered she’s not considered as youthful as she thought she was.

In a rare interview, Angelina, who played action heroine Lara Croft in Tomb Raider 2001 and 2003 films, discusses family life and it looks like her kids are starting to worry about the star as she’s got older.

She continued, “There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

When it comes to juggling her busy career and motherhood, Angelina believes her childhood has stood her in good stead. She explained, “Well, I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.”

But despite choosing traditional schooling amid divorce battle, she warned that the world health pandemic had left her unprepared for being a stay-at-home mum.

She added, “I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all.”

Angelina co-parents her kids with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, previously revealed why her split from Brad was ‘healing’ for the children and she previously revealed the kids are learning new languages as part of their homeschooling.

“I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language,” she said.