Are Hear’Say getting back together? Why Myleene Klass ‘won’t join them’

Just when you thought you couldn’t take any more surprises in 2020, new reports have got noughties pop music fans asking: are Hear’Say getting back together?

In September former bandmates Kym Marsh and Suzanne Shaw set tongues wagging with a very interesting Twitter exchange about the possibility of getting the group back together…

Kym, 44, wrote, ‘Had a dream last night that we reformed Hear’Say!’ And 39-year-old Suzanne responded, ‘Maybe dreams come true? They have before!’

Now it’s been reported that the band have been discussing their options in a Hear’Say WhatsApp group – and even met up in secret before the second lockdown!

A source told The Sun, ‘Right now, there’s a real demand for nostalgia and feel-good celebrity — and Hear’Say fit the bill. The group exchanged a series of messages about a reunion, proposing a few tour dates and a couple of one-off TV appearances, as well as a possible ITV documentary.’

But, just as Victoria Beckham declined to join the Spice Girls on their most recent reunion, it’s been claimed that Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant Myleene Klass will not join Kym, Suzanne, Noel Sullivan and Danny Foster.

The insider added, ‘After much consideration, Myleene politely said that after a lot of thought she didn’t think the time was right for her.’

It comes after Myleene addressed the possibility of a Hear’Say reunion, telling the Daily Mail in early 2020, ‘It’s funny because at the stage that I am now – my children don’t even realise that I was in a band – well, Ava more so. I’ve gone from “No, never, it’s never going to happen”, to my children saying, “Go on, just do it! We want to be able to see you do all the dance moves!” They want to see if I can still dance and remember the words which at the minute would be a miracle with baby brain! I can just about remember my car keys.’

Let’s hope Myleene’s children manage to change her mind again!