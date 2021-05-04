We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Leigh-Anne Pinnock expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray just five months after Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix following her ‘extended break’, are Little Mix at risk of splitting up?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she is pregnant with her first child when she uploaded an adorable set of snaps on Instagram to show off her pregnancy bump. But with the news coming just days after the girls were busy promoting their upcoming single and album Confetti – the first without former bandmate Jesy Nelson – fans have started to wonder if the group will split.

While fans showered social media with their congratulations and praise for the mum-to-be who got engaged last May, others couldn’t help but wonder if it meant that Little Mix will split up.

It’s also been claimed that Jade Thirlwall, 27, is being eyed by bosses at the BBC for a series of hosting gigs – after impressing them during Little Mix: The Search and her appearance on Drag Race UK.

A source told The Sun, “Jade has everything to make a great presenter — she can read an autocue while also being a bit ­spontaneous and funny. Not to forget she’s very easy on the eye.’ The publication also reported that Perrie Edwards is also considering her future post-Little Mix.

In light of Leigh-Anne’s pregnancy news, one Little Mix fan wrote online, ‘I know I will be devastated if Little Mix ended because the One Direction split truly devastated me.’

‘I’m so excited for Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jade to do solo stuff and I know that Leigh said that the group won’t be breaking up, but I’m still worried that little mix will split up :(,’ another wrote.

‘I can see little mix splitting up very soon,’ a third penned on Twitter.

Are Little Mix splitting up?

While Little Mix fans are speculating that Leigh-Anne’s pregnancy could mean the band are set to split up, the girls have a world tour scheduled for 2022, so it’s unlikely they’re are planning to go their separate ways anytime soon.

Speaking recently about continuing as a trio, Leigh-Anne also seemed set to work with Perrie and Jade for the long run.

Appearing on This Morning, she said, “What comes with that sisterhood is that we would always respect what anyone wants to do… You can’t force anyone to want to be in anything. Us three are super solid. It’s all about positive vibes, it’s all we want. We’re ready to tackle this year, we have so much amazing things to come.”

Little Mix Confetti tour dates have been announced starting in Belfast on 9th April 2022 after it was postponed from this year. Their single Confetti, taken from their sixth album, is out now.

Why did Jesy Nelson leave Little Mix?

Jesy, 29, first sparked fears amongst fans when she missed the final of BBC One’s Little Mix: The Search.

She then failed to appear when the band hosted the MTV European Music Awards.

A representative for the band later released a statement via Twitter which read, ‘Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.’

Video of the Week

In December last year, Jesy announced that she was leaving the band for good, in a lengthy Instagram post.

She admitted, ‘Being in the band has really taken its toll on my mental health….so after much consideration and a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.’

Jesy later opened up about the struggles with mental health and body image she endured while part of the group – admitting that she used to starve herself.