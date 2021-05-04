We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she's expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to become mum, confirming she and fiancé Andre Gray are expecting their first child today.

The 29-year-old singer, who shot to fame when Little Mix won The X Factor back in 2011, has taken to social media to share her happy pregnancy news with fans.

She uploaded a series of snaps of her wearing a Disney princess-like green satin gown, complete with a cropped top and her hair scraped up high, as she revealed her pregnancy bump.

‘We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,’ she wrote beside the surprise post.

The second photo shows her fiancé Andre stood behind her, lovingly touching her bump while his other hand is placed on her shoulder.

Leigh-Anne and Andre got engaged last May as they celebrated their fourth anniversary together.

It’s not yet known how many weeks pregnant Leigh-Anne is, or whether she is expecting a boy or girl.

Leigh-Anne’s pregnancy news comes after the band announced the release date of their new song Confetti which is their first single as a band since the departure of Jesy Nelson last year.

Jesy quit the band and later opened up about the struggles with mental health and body image she endured while part of the group – admitting that she used to starve herself.

Fans feared that Little Mix were splitting up after Jesy’s exit, but the band are continuing as a trio.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade were pictured out promoting the single just last week, with Leigh-Anne concealing her bump with a baggy dress.

Perrie and Jade were quick to publicly congratulate Leigh-Anne on the lovely baby news, commenting on her post.

Jade wrote, ‘Love you so much 💚 look at this family 🥺😭💚💫,’ while Perrie added, ‘I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister! ♥️’

While former bandmate Jesy Nelson is yet to congratulate Leigh-Anne, Jesy’s ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes wrote, ‘Shut up get in 😍 congrats my people’.

Video of the Week

Meanwhile, Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah, 32, who is also pregnant, wrote, ‘My baby sister is going to be a mummy 😭 can’t wait to share this amazing experience with you sis! @sian_sommers8421 is going to be one busy Aunty.’

Little Mix fans have also been bombarding Leigh-Anne and Andre with congratulatory messages.

One wrote, ‘Oh my goodness 😍😍😍😍 congratulations’ another fan put, ‘I’m crying omg’ and a third added, ‘FIRST MEMBER OF BABY MIX AHH.’