Ariana Grande announces engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez after less than a year of dating.

The global singing sensation shared the lovely news on social media this weekend, confirming that she and real estate agent Dalton are set to tie the knot.

Ariana shared a series of sweet images on her Instagram page, leaving her millions of followers swooning over the news.

The Thank U, Next songstress posted a photo of a huge pearl and diamond engagement ring alongside selfies of the loved up couple.

‘forever n then some,’ 27-year-old Ariana penned beside the snap.

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” a source revealed to People magazine.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships.

“They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together,” another insider revealed to Us Weekly.

Ariana was previously engaged to married to stand up comedian Pete Davidson but the pair called time on their relationship back in 2018.

The former children’s TV actress admitted that the whirlwind romance wasn’t right for her in an interview with Vogue.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.

“I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Ariana and Dalton are believed to have met when the LA based star was looking to buy a home last year.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met,” the Us Weekly insider added.