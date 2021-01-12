We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley James has given birth to her first child.

The reality star and model welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Tom Andrews on January 9th and shared the wonderful news with her Instagram followers.

The former Made In Chelsea announced her newborn‘s arrival with some sweet photos of his tiny feet.

‘Well hey guys. 👋 I just wanted to let you all know that on Saturday 9th January we welcomed our son to the world. He’s a very healthy 9.5 pounds, and Snoop is already being the best big brother,’ Ashley wrote.

‘I cannot wait to introduce him to you all properly, and share my journey with you, but for now we’re just getting to know him and focusing on keeping him safe in this crazy world. We’re both well and recovering,’ she added.

The DJ and influencer made sure to thank the NHS midwives who helped bring her tiny tot into the world, adding, ‘Massive thank you to our amazing team of midwives at Chelsea & Westminster for bringing him safely into the world. I love our NHS. 💙 09.01.2021 – our little Capricorn. ✨‘

Plenty of her fellow celebs took to the comment section to send their love.

‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ penned fellow Chelsea star Louise Thompson.

‘Yessss congratulations guys ❤️,’ added former Corrie star Ryan Thomas, while TOWIE star and songstress Megan McKenna wrote, ‘Congratulations Ashley! 💙💙💙‘

When Ashley confirmed news of her pregnancy back in July last year, she admitted she had never been huge on the idea of having children.

“I’ve never been that maternal. When friends have been like: ‘I want to meet someone, settle down and have children,’ I never felt the same. I guess I’ve been a free spirit,” she told Hello! magazine.

“It’s been such a 360-degree shift for me. From the moment I found out, it felt so right.”