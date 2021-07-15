We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC Casualty has announced that it's bringing back three former characters for its 35th anniversary celebrations.

The medical drama, which first launched back in September 1986, is set to mark its 35th anniversary and bosses are kicking off the celebrations with a special feature-length episode to launch the 36th series.

It comes after rival medical drama Holby City was cancelled by the BBC, with plans for it to end in 2022.

Noel, Bic Mac, and Cal, played by Tony Marshall, Charles Dale, and Richard Winsor respectively, are the three characters that are set to make a comeback. And after we download an app that could save our lives, we can’t stop watching the teaser clip.

Sharing the news with fans, Casualty simply tweeted, ‘14.08.21 followed by the #Casualty35’ as it shared a teaser for the upcoming special which looks like it will air on 14th August.

But while fans cannot wait, some fear their emotions won’t be able to cope. One tweeted, ‘So excited your gonna be back but will I need to stock up on the tissues as I wasn’t prepared last time.’

Another put, ‘Don’t want Ethan to die but excited to see Cal again,’ and a third joked, ‘No no if anything happens to Ethan I’m sending the BBC my therapy bills.’

The episode, which will air later in the summer, is expected to take viewers back in time to a day in the Emergency Department, which, unbeknownst to some of its staff, sets in motion a chain of events that changes the course of their future.

Speaking about their return, Tony Marshall said, “It was strange to come back but rewarding at the same time as the episode tackles yet another important subject. It was a joy working with my son as well as of course Charlie Dale and Richard Winsor. We had to abide by Covid restrictions which are not easy but we did it. The audience is going to love the episode!”

And Charles Dale added, “It’s lovely to be back with my friends again, especially, THE Tony Marshall. Reunion Tour?”

The current cast is already celebrating their achievements after winning a BAFTA for Best Soap and Continuing Drama at the Virgin Media BAFTAs.

Loretta Preece, series producer teased fans with what’s to come, she said, “There is a 35th-anniversary smorgasbord to offer both new and old fans of Casualty with huge stunts, faces from the past, some indelible new characters, and some wonderful story twists.

She continued, “Elinor Lawless as new consultant Stevie makes a splash right from her first episode and I am confident she will become one of the most talked-about characters in Casualty’s history.

And added, “There are huge, heart-breaking stories for Ethan and Jacob later in the series and I’m delighted to also announce a wonderful two-part special to be written by Barbara Machin, one of television’s most prestigious writers for Christmas 2021.”

And if you can’t wait to see the familiar faces in action, here’s a throwback of their time on screen…

Tune in to Casualty on Saturdays, 9.30pm on BBC One.