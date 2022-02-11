We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

BBC Cheaters is a new watershed show that has gripped viewers’ attention – despite each episode only lasting 10 minutes.

Susan Wokoma and Joshua McGuire star as Fola and Josh, in this fast-paced story which delves into their messy and entangled love lives.

They meet after their flight is cancelled and end up having drunken airport sex.

They both admit to each other the next day that they are both in relationships – with Fola confessing she is married to Zack (Jack Fox) and Josh in a long-term relationship with Esther (Cali Cooke).

After agreeing to leave their night of romance at the airport, there’s a twist – they are actually now neighbours as Fola has brought the house opposite Josh’s flat.

And if that wasn’t awkward enough, their partners Zack and Esther want to be friends – forcing Fola and Josh to become even more intertwined in each other’s lives.

Further cast includes Andrea Valls (Waffle the Wonder Dog), Shiloh Coke (Pirates) and Jay Lycurgo (Titans).

Why is BBC Cheaters so short?

BBC Cheaters is so short giving you bitesize comedy entertainment for those with busy lifestyles with a 10-minute episode aired before the 10 O’Clock news and two further episodes aired after. Sure enough, you will be hooked after 10 minutes and it’s just 180 minutes worth of viewing if you binge them all at once.

And viewers are loving them.

One fan tweeted, “Awesome show. Sterling job! Watched 7 in a row”

Another viewer added, “Really love this show and can’t wait for more #Cheaters”

While a third fan put, “Really enjoyed #Cheaters great writing and acting…. congratulations”

The drama was created by Clerkenwell Films, the creators of the popular Channel 4 series The End of the F***ing World.

How to watch all episodes of BBC Cheaters

You can watch all 18 episodes of BBC Cheaters on the iPlayer or alternatively tune in to BBC One at 10.35pm every Tuesday to watch the latest installment.

The first episode aired at 9.50pm on Tuesday, 8th February and two further 10-minute episodes were aired on the same night from 10.35pm. The series will then continue to air on Tuesday, February, 15 from 10.35pm.

Tune in to BBC One at 10.35pm every Tuesday or watch the boxset on iPlayer.