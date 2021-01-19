We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas are said to have split after reaching a ‘mutual’ decision to end their relationship.

The couple, who met on the set of Deep Water back in 2019 jetted off on a romantic break last March to Ana’s native country Cuba, but having reached ‘different points in their lives’ they decided to call time on the romance.

After spending most of 2020 together, Ana had reportedly moved into Ben’s Pacific Palisades home in August, but reports claim Ana doesn’t want to be based in LA while Ben has to remain there for his three children – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, eight – who he shares following his split with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” the source told People. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Another insider, said, “They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

Meanwhile, a life-size cardboard cut out of Ana was spotted being thrown out into the rubbish bin outside Ben’s Brentwood home – and it’s similar to the one his kids were previously pictured playing with last summer while playfully bonding with the Gone Girl actress for co-parenting.

The couple had spent most of the summer enjoying walks in LA with their dogs and casual outings for coffee.

Ana made their relationship Instagram official in April when she shared snaps of the couple hanging out on her 32nd birthday and she later made efforts to bond with them.

Sources at the time told People, “Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids.”