No Time To Die: When will the film be available to stream in the UK?

No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films of the last few years and those unable to make it to the cinema want to know, when will the film be available to stream?

If you caught glimpses of the star-studded No Time to Die premiere, you’ll already know that it’s set to be a film that goes down in history. Not only was everyone from the show’s cast to royals like Kate Middleton in her stunning gold dress in attendance, but reviews after the event came in thick and fast – and it was 5-stars all round.

Streaming is more popular than ever and especially during the pandemic, many films went straight onto the likes of Netflix and NOW. So what’s the plan with this new James Bond film?

When will No Time To Die be available to stream online in the UK?

At the moment, it’s not known when the film will be available to stream in the UK or anywhere else in the world.

No Time To Die come out this month in the UK and the film opens in the US at a slightly later date in October in the US.

It will certainly make its way to streaming services in the future though, much like all the other James Bond films. When it does become available for streaming, you’ll likely be able to rent the film from Amazon Prime or the iTunes store. Netflix and NOW may also have access to the film in the years to come.

Major Disney titles are just some of those that went straight to streaming services during the pandemic last year. Pixar’s Soul and the live-action remake of Mulan went onto Disney+ and bypassed cinemas, infuriating those in the cinema industry.

Similarly, Wonder Woman 1984 was available on HBO Max in the US on the same day as it had a limited cinema release. And last year, Warner Brothers announced that two of its biggest 2021 titles – Dune and The Matrix 4 – would have the same release pattern on same day availability in cinemas and streaming services.

However, this was all in the height of the pandemic. Whether this pattern will remain the same as the world recovers from the virus remains to be seen.

Where you can watch it now

No Time To Die is showing in most cinemas in the UK, including:

Cineworld

Vue Cinemas

ODEON Cinemas

Curzon Cinemas

Everyman Cinemas

Empire Cinemas

Smaller chains and independent picture houses will also likely have a license to feature the film, so it’s best to check out your favourite local cinema for showtimes and tickets.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his reprised role as James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma, CIA agent and the “most badass” Bond girl. The film also features Remi Malek as Safin, French actress Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Miss Moneypenny and Lashana Lynch as Nomi.

When is No Time To Die coming out?

No Time To Die comes out on September 30 2021 in the UK.

In the US, the picture will come to cinemas on the later date of October 8 2021.

The release of the film has been a long time coming for movie fans. Initially, the plan was to release the film in April 2020. But like many other projects, it was delayed due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

It was then scheduled to release in October last year but executives delayed No Time to Die again.

At the time, Cineworld said that delays to big budget releases meant the cinema industry was currently “unviable”. While lead film markers wrote to the UK government and called for financial support for chains as they said “UK cinema stands on the edge of an abyss”.

Executives pushed back No Time To Die a third time in January earlier this year. This was shortly following the announcement of another lockdown in the UK and many other countries around the world.

The general worldwide release of the film in October last year comes on the sixth anniversary of the film’s predecessor, Spectre, which came out in October 2015.

No Time To Die trailer

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) passed the film for release uncut. They found that the scenes of “moderate violence” and “infrequent strong language” were suitable for those aged 12 years and over. But don’t worry, there’s still all the explosive fight scenes and car chases that we’ve come to expect from 007.

These are just some of the exciting shows to watch while you wait for the latest instalment in the James Bond franchise.