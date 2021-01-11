We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Beyonce’s mini-me daughter Blue Ivy has proven she has the dance moves like her mother after she’s seen busting some epic moves in an adorable new video.

The youngster, who is the big sister to twins Rumi and Sir, has parents Beyonce, 39, and Jay-Z, 45, to thank for her incredible dance moves

Blue’s grandmother Tina Knowles shared the dancing clip with fans on social media, sending them wild.

Whatever parenting style Beyonce and Jay-Z have, they sure have homeschooling nailed when it comes to dancing classes.

But her grandmother Tina thinks she’s just like her celeb aunt, she captioned the clip, ‘This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age.’

Crazy in Love hitmaker Beyonce and her and sister Solange both have musical talents and it looks like it runs in the family now with the eldest daughter Blue Ivy not afraid to take centre stage when it comes to showing off her best moves.

The adorable video shows a confident Blue Ivy, aged nine, dancing without a care in the world, before stopping to look around the room and continue her signature moves. And it’s got fans picking up on the resemblance to her famous mum Queen Bey.

One fan wrote, ‘The way she looked around to VERIFY that no one was on her level then went back to work 😩 BABYYYYY! This is Bey’s child!’

Another fan put, ‘WHEN YOUR MOM IS BEYONCE AND TT IS SOLANGE 🗣GON HEAD BLUE 💙’ and a third fan added, ‘When you’ve been to mommy’s dance rehearsals 😂😍 go Blue! She moves better than me.’

And it looks like Blue is set for bigger things – after all, she already has a BET Award to her name -and here she looks adorable in a white skirt and rainbow motif t-shirt as she enjoyed a dance break with some friends during a ballet lesson.

And she was catching the attention of her fellow dance friends who were watching her every move. What next? Starring in her mum’s music video? Watch this space…