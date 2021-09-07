Big Brother star Becki Seddiki reveals heartbreaking leukaemia diagnosis

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Big Brother star Becki Seddiki has revealed that she is battling leukaemia.

Becki first featured on the iconic reality show in its fifth season back in 2004 and has now shared details of her diagnosis with her online followers.

The reality star, who is thought to be 50-years-old, has since been sharing her health battle on TikTok, where she revealed the diagnosis she received last month.

The singer shared that she had gone to the doctor for standard blood testing after 40 days of sobriety from a recreational drug addiction didn’t make her feel any better.

Becki explained she was finally ready to talk about her diagnosis in a video in which she added, “I told my GP I needed a clean bill of health because of self-medicating on recreational drugs for so long and I realised I was an addict and went to some NA meetings and had been clean for 40 days.”

The star noted her leukaemia diagnosis “explained a lot,” adding that she had been experiencing some signs of cancer.

“It explains why I’ve been exhausted, why my hair has been falling out.”

Sharing with her 218 Instagram followers Becki vowed, “I am hopefully going to get better, and I will keep a record of it.”

Becki has packed her belongings in the hopes of leaving the hospital and returning home if her condition improves.

Last month, Becki cut her hair in a TikTok clip in which she said, “When you’re bored and you know treatment will take away your hair…”

The star’s family are yet to make a comment on her health as Becki’s devout Muslim father publicly disowned her due to her chaotic life in the spotlight and wild sexual confessions.

In an interview 14 years ago after Becki rose to fame, he said, “I don’t want to talk about her or to her ever again. She is not my daughter now. She is just too crazy. People are very angry about this.

“They can’t believe a Muslim girl is behaving in this way.”