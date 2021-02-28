Blue star Lee Ryan is expecting first child with girlfriend Verity Paris

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Blue star Lee Ryan has confirmed he is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Verity Paris.

The former boyband member, who rose to fame alongside Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa in the 2000s, revealed the special news in an interview with Verity.

Lee already co-parents two children from previous relationships – Rayn from his romance with ex fiancée Sammi Millar and Bluebell with his ex girlfriend Jessica Keevil.

Sharing his excitement over becoming a father for the third time, Lee told Hello! magazine, “I love being a dad; there is nothing better than that. It’s the most amazing thing in the world.”

Ariana Grande tribute act Verity added that she’s thrilled to be pregnant with Lee’s baby.

“I’m very comfortable moving into the next stage of my life with someone who is so paternal and good with children. Lee is so hands on and to me it is very reassuring to be with someone that loves family life.”

Lee and Verity have announced that their unborn baby is a little girl.

The couple told of how they are excited to make music a key part of their daughter’s life as they raise her in Spain, where they relocated last year.

“I was in London for 20 years and I had a lot of fun but as I get older I feel like I just want to put my slippers on. I love going for walks along the ocean front and breathing in the sea air. For us, this is new lease of life.

“We took out Spanish residency before Brexit and we will be having Spanish lessons and our daughter will have dual passports.”

Video of the Week

Lee isn’t the only member of Blue to be blessed with wonderful baby news lately.

His bandmate Simon Webbe is also expecting a child with his wife Ayshen, after facing a miscarriage twice.

Simon and Ayshen got married back in 2018 and Ayshen fell pregnant six months later but suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. Sadly, the same thing happened again a year later.