We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boris Johnson has urged businesses to allow staff to start work later on Monday if England win Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Boris Johnson has urged all companies to allow their staff to start work later on Monday following an England win in the Euros 2020 final.

The country celebrated an incredible result when they beat Denmark 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final on Wednesday, during which Boris Johnson was spotted celebrating in the crowds with his wife Carrie Johnson, days before Covid restrictions are set to come to an end on July 17th, as part of his roadmap out of lockdown.

But with England’s impending final against Italy, the Prime Minister is hoping the nation’s workers will be able to celebrate into the night, should England win, without having to get up early for work the next day.

When the Prime Minister was asked if businesses should give fans a lie-in on Monday if they stay up late to celebrate an England win, an official spokesman for Boris Johnson said, “We want businesses who are able to, to consider it if they can. But we recognise that it will vary depending on the business and company. They will rightly need to make the decision that is right for them.”

When is the Euros final?

The final of Euro 2020 will be held on Sunday, 11th July. England will play Italy to see who can be crowned winners of the UEFA Euro 2020.

When were England last in a final?

The Euro 2020 final on Sunday is the first time in 55 years that England has made the a major international final.

This is their first major final since 1966, when they won the World Cup, however England has never won the European Championships.

Where is the Euros final being played?

The Euro 2020 final is being played at Wembley Stadium, London.

There have been 11 host cities that have used various venues for UEFA Euro 2020 since the tournament kicked off on 11th June 2021, but both semi-finals and the final take place in London.

Throughout the Euro 2020 tournament, Wembley will host a total of eight matches including a last-16 game, the semi-finals, and the final.

When is the Euro final kick off?

The UEFA Euro 2020 final will kick off at 8pm on Sunday 11th July.

With the late kick-off it has the potential to be a late finish – especially if the match goes into extra time and penalties. Therefore, Boris Johnson Euro 2020 final plea to bosses is hoped that it will make staff feel less tired and be able to celebrate properly should England go on to win.

How can I watch the Euro final?

The Euro 2020 final of England v Italy will be broadcast live on ITV – with coverage starting at 7pm. It will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.