Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds ‘marry’ in secret ceremony

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have reportedly wed in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.





Boris Johnson and Carrie are believed to have exchanged vows on Saturday in front of a small group of close friends and family.

The couple had been planning the intimate ceremony for six months, it was claimed, despite apparently sending out invitations for June 30 next year only last week.

The marriage makes Boris the first Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.

Under coronavirus restrictions, a maximum of 30 guests were allowed to attend the nuptials, with the Mail on Sunday reporting that they were invited at the last minute, and only a handful of church officials were involved in the preparations for the service.

A guest told the publication: “You are not barking up the wrong tree. The couple will be making an announcement shortly.”

One person who was at the ceremony told the newspaper that Carrie looked “extremely happy” while Boris was “very smart and dapper….he didn’t take his eyes of her”.

The bride is said to have worn a white dress, without a veil, for the ceremony and walked down the aisle to the strains of classical music.

The couple kissed after exchanging their vows for Father Daniel Humphreys, who baptised their son Wilfred at the same cathedral last autumn.

Boris and Carrie became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in two years ago.

She announced their engagement and her pregnancy in a social media post on her private Instagram account last year.

She wrote: “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer. Feel incredibly blessed.”

This is Boris’s third marriage. His first to Allegra Mostyn-Owen was annulled in 1993. He then married Marina Wheeler who he separated from in 2018. Their divorce was finalised after he arrived in Downing Street in 2019.