We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Victoria Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have paid heartbreaking tributes to their beloved dog Frankie, who passed away over the weekend.





Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of snaps of their beloved pooch, one of which appears to show the bulldog’s final moments as the couple bury their faces into his fur.

Captioning the sad photos, Brooklyn penned: “Frankie was the strongest, kindest dog I’ve ever met. He was so gentle and it was an honor to be his dad. I miss you so much my boy I love you so much.”

Nicola took to her own Instagram page where she revealed: “My heart is shattered.

“My angel frankie has gone to heaven and I can’t fathom the idea of not being able to kiss his face one more time. Every room he walked into everyone ran to him. His energy was so pure and full of happiness.

“He was the kindest dog I’ve ever met. The fact I got to be his mom is one of the proudest things I can say. I miss him so much, my heart will never be the same without him here on earth.”

She concluded: “I love you so much frankie and I know I’ll see you again one day. Thank you for loving me.”

Fans were quick to share messages of condolence, with one responding: “So sorry for your loss. Its heartbreaking to lose a furbaby .”

Another said: “I’m so sorry Nicola. This breaks my heart,” and a third added: “I’m so sorry about Frankie he was truly an angel.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola confirmed their engagement in July 2020, just eight months after getting together.

Sharing a snap of him and 26-year-old Nicola, he wrote on Instagram at the time: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx.”