Capital Summertime Ball: How much are 2022 tickets and who is headlining?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Want to get your hands on some Capital Summertime Ball tickets for 2022? Our complete guide has you covered on costs, dates, age restrictions and line-up.

It’s back and better than ever for 2022 – with Capital pulling out all the stops for the return of their Summertime Ball. Fans were left disapoointed in 2020 and 2021 following the cancellation of the popular music event on account of the ongoing pandemic. But the beloved music station has more than made up for it this year with an all-star line-up promised for concert-goers.

Much like the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend tickets – many are keen for details on how to attend this year’s hottest music show. Taking place on June 12, 2022 at Wembley Stadium, there’s over 80,000 tickets up for grabs. And we’ve shared all the important details on how to get yours.

When do Capital Summertime Ball 2022 tickets go on sale?

Capital Summertime Ball 2022 tickets go on general sale on Thursday 28 April at 9am on Global Player. But fans who sign up for exclusive early-access on the app can get their tickets via the pre-sale – which takes place two days prior on Tuesday 26 April at 9am.

Barclaycard customers can also get exclusive access to the Tuesday 26th presale too. And they’ll also receive 10% off the ticket price when playing with their Barclaycard. This is because the bank is the official sponsor for 2022.

Global Player is the only place where fans will be able to get their hands on tickets. So it’s important you download the ticketing app ahead of time to avoid disappointment. Iphone users can download it via the Apple appstore, whilst Android users can get it via GooglePlay.

How much are Capital Summertime Ball tickets?

Ticket prices for 2022 have yet to be announced, but it’s thought they’ll cost much the same as in previous years. In 2019, there were five different ticket options starting from £49.99 and increasing to £84.99. There’s also an option to buy tickets with a hospitality package which will cost more but have added exclusive benefits.

2019 Capital Summertime Ball ticket prices:

£84.99 – Category 1

£69.99 – Category 2

£64.99 – Category 3

£54.99 – Category 4

£49.99 – Category 5

There’ll be 80,000 tickets up for grab in total. Doors will open at Midday, with the ball starting at 2pm and going on to around 10pm at night.

We’ll know and confirm the official prices when tickets go on pre-sale on Tuesday.

How old do you have to be to go to Summertime Ball?

You have to be aged 14 and over to attend the Summertime Ball by yourself. Otherwise children aged under 14 must be accompanied by an adult aged over 18, who is responsible for their welfare during the event.

There’s also restrictions on kids who are aged under 12 too. “Children under 12 are not permitted in standing areas which includes the Pitch,” reads a statement on the Wembley Stadium website.

Capital have also confirmed that anyone aged 5 and under are not permitted to attend.

Capital Summertime Ball 2022: line-up

Harry Styles

Becky Hill

George Ezra

Anne-Marie

KSI

Sigala

Gayle

Arrdee

Eddie Benjamin

Capital announced the first artists who will be performing at their Summertime Ball on Monday 25 April. And it’s safe to say that the station’s social media accounts were flooded with excited messages when Harry Styles was announced as one headliner.

One tweeted: “PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS REAL LIFE” following the news. Whilst another wrote “I need a ticket” and someone else joked “you’ve broken twitter”.

Where to watch Capital Summertime Ball:

Capital have confirmed that they will be livestreaming the Ball for those who are unable to attend or get tickets. On their FAQ page they wrote: “Deets for this year’s livestream will be coming very soon.”

Video of the Week: