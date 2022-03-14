BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022: How to get tickets and who is headlining the Coventry festival

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans eager to get their hands on BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets this year should add this date to their diary.

It’s been two years since music audiences were treated to the annual festival. But thankfully BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is back and bigger than ever for 2022 – with the beloved station revealing some of music’s biggest names as performers at this year’s three-day extravaganza.

Coming to Coventry in May 2022, listeners can expect Radio 1 favourites like Jordan North, Greg James and the recently engaged Scott Mills to head up proceedings. As ever, tickets are in demand and expected to sell-out fast. So make sure you acquaint yourself with the on-sale date and time to avoid disappointment.

When do BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will be available to buy via Ticketmaster at 8:30am on Friday 18 March. There are three days that music lovers can try to get tickets for – Friday 27, Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 May 2022. You will only be able to buy two tickets per person.

This year’s event takes place in Coventry at the War Memorial Park.

Who can get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 tickets?

Tickets for the Big Weekend are available to everyone in the UK. However – as has been the case in previous years – those who live in the area will receive priority with tickets. The website states that for 2022 60% of tickets will be reserved for people living in Coventry. A further 25% are put aside for neighbouring areas and 15% for the general public.

Radio 1 have divided tickets into three pots and explained who is eligible for each:

Pot 1: “60% of the tickets will initially be reserved for Coventry City Council residents. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.”

“60% of the tickets will initially be reserved for Coventry City Council residents. These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.” Pot 2: “25% of the tickets will initially be reserved for those living in remaining ‘CV’ postcodes, all Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes (LE1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,17,18,19). These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.”

“25% of the tickets will initially be reserved for those living in remaining ‘CV’ postcodes, all Birmingham ‘B’ postcodes and selected Leicester postcodes (LE1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,17,18,19). These tickets will be reserved for seven days until 5pm on Thursday 24th March, after which any unsold will be offered for general sale.” Pot 3: “The remaining 15% of tickets will be available for the rest of the UK.”

Those applying for Pot 1 or Pot 2 tickets will have to enter their home postcode when purchasing their tickets.

How much are Big Weekend 2022 tickets?

The price of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 tickets vary depending on which days you choose. Friday tickets cost £12.50 each (plus £2.50 booking fee per ticket). Meanwhile, Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £21.50 each (plus £4.50 booking fee per ticket).

BBC Radio 1 have confirmed there are 8,000 tickets available for Friday’s show. In contrast, there are 39,500 tickets available each day for the Saturday and Sunday. Demand for tickets is expected to be at an all-time high. This is because the pandemic prevented the 2020 and 2021 Big Weekend events from taking place in person.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022 line up:

BBC Radio 1 have revealed the artists who will be performing on the first day of the Big Weekend. Those with tickets to the gig on the Saturday can expect to see Calvin Harris, plus rappers Ed Sheeran, Aitch and AJ Tracey.

Clearly excited to play in Coventry this year, Ed Sheeran told fans: “See you all there!”. Meanwhile Anne Marie who will also be performing on the Saturday said she “can’t wait” to sing live.

There’s been no official confirmation on artists who will be perfoming on Friday and Sunday of the Big Weekend. But these are set to be unveiled shortly by BBC Radio 1 too.

As for presenters, fans can expect to see some of the station’s beloved DJs at the Coventry venue too. Airwaves favourite Greg James is one who will be in attendance. He told listeners he was excited to be back for 2022:

“We are so excited to be doing a big weekend again, together, in a field, watching the world’s biggest artists performing just for us,” he said live on air. “The big weekend is heading to Coventry, we are going to be there for three days and 70,000 of you will be able to join us. It is our favourite thing to do here at Radio 1, to bring music to a field.”

Where to watch the Big Weekend 2022:

Those who aren’t able to make the festival can still catch all the music action. Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Coventry will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 1, on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sounds app throughout the three days.

You can also watch performances of previous Big Weekend’s online via the official website.

Video of the Week: