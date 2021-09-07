Cardi B and husband Offset announce the birth of their second child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child into the world.

The couple shared that their little boy arrived on Saturday, with Cardi taking the happy news to Instagram on Monday.

The ‘WAP’ singer posted the first snap of the newborn baby boy, in which she can be seen cradling the tot in her hospital bed while sitting next to rapper husband Offset, while wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

Captioning the sweet post Cardi penned, “9/4/21🦕💙🧸.”

The Grammy award winning star and Offset shared a statement to confirm the special news, telling PEOPLE, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” adding, “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset have a three-year-old daughter named Kulture, while Offset has a 6-year-old daughter named Kalea, as well as sons named Jordan, 11, and Kody, 6, from prior relationships.

Cardi first announced her pregnancy while performing at the BET Awards in June with Offset and Migos back in June, showing her growing pregnant stomach.

The now mother-of-two also announced the happy news in an Instagram snap that went live at the same time as the performance, posting a snap of little Kulture with her hand on her blossoming bump, alongside a caption that said, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart.”

Referencing her close bond with her sister Hennessy, Cardi added, “Just like me and Henny 😩. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🏽🙏🏽..”