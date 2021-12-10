We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caroline Flack's mother Christine has slammed 'fake friends' for grieving for her daughter

Caroline Flack’s mother has opened up on the pain of seeing ‘fake friends’ grieve on TV for her daughter.

The TV presenter committed suicide, aged 40, back in Feburary last year and after her death many celebrities have spoken out on sharing a friendship with the star and about how they are struggling with her loss.

But some people who claimed to have been close to the former Love Island presenter, were far from it, with some not even knowing her daughter well, Christine has claimed.

And now Christine has opened up on the hurt she feels in seeing these “fake friends” pay tribute following her daughter’s tragic death.

While Christine hasn’t named who she considers ‘fake friends’, she told The Sun, “It’s hard. I saw someone on the telly this week calling her a friend and it really hurt. When a death is in the media, you can’t just grieve quietly. There’s lots of people grieving that don’t know her personally, so you’re looking after them, as well as all her friends.”

Caroline Flack’s mum Christine went on to share that she regularly sees Caroline’s long-term pals – such as Dawn O’Porter, Natalie Pinkman and charity CEO Josie Naughton – who share fond memories of the host.

But she explained how people suggesting they were in Caroline’s inner circle is painful. Christine added, “I like seeing Natalie, Josie and Dawn, but it hurts sometimes when I have to see people who say they knew her.”

Christine’s comments come after she admitted earlier this year that she can no longer watch ITV2 dating show Love Island because presenter Laura Whitmore has ‘taken her place’ as host of the show.

At the time she suggested that ITV should have tweaked the format after Caroline’s death, “I think ITV2 could have done it a little differently. They could have done it out of respect. It’s all very well putting these films on saying, ‘Oh, we love Carrie blah blah blah’. But you know, just have a little bit of respect.”

Caroline stepped down from her Love Island hosting duties following an altercation in her home with her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

At the time, she announced she would not take part in the series as she was due to stand trial over allegations she had assaulted Lewis – which she denied.

Before her death, Caroline campaigned for people to “be kind” when it comes to behaviour towards each other as she opened up on struggling with her mental health.

It was reported that Caroline was ‘ashamed’ of her mental health as she was diagnosed bipolar before her death.

Caroline Flack’s mum Christine spoke out at her inquest saying she was ‘hounded’ and ‘let down’ by officials.

T-shirts printed with the message Be Kind, were sold and the money raised handed to mental health charities after Caroline tragically took her own life last year.

The Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org