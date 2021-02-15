We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

ITV and Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack a year after her death.

Caroline Flack has been remembered by friends and fans of the ITV show Love Island on the first anniversary since her death.

Love Island host Caroline, 40, tragically died at her flat in north London on 15 February 2020, just weeks before she was due to go on trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

She took her own life after learning the hearing would definitely go ahead, and fearing the publicity that would come with it, a coroner concluded at her inquest.

The former Love Island host is to be “always in our hearts” of her ITV colleagues, the ITV show’s tribute read along with a photograph of the late TV star.

Caroline’s words ‘Be Kind’ which she posted in the days leading to her death started trending on social media as fans paid tribute to the presenter with many close friends having shared messages and photos as they remember the star a year on from her death.

Friend Iain Sterling, who did the Love Island voiceovers, wrote, ‘To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x’

Singer Pixie Lott, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 alongside Caroline – who went on to win the series that year – shared a photo and wrote, ‘Love you forever and ever, beautiful tiny dancer. #bekind Caza always was to me and I still can’t believe this happened.’

Close friend and TV chef Gizzi Erskine tribute included these heartfelt words, ‘I miss her so much. There’s still so much unfinished business that I’ll never lay to rest and most of all I really need her right now. Love you little button x power to her family and friends for this next bit.’

Meanwhile, Lewis Burton, who did not support the prosecution of the star, shared a photo and captioned it, “I’ll never forget you.”

TFL’s All on the Board even made a special tribute to Caroline with a sweet poem.

During the inquest into Caroline’s death, the star’s mother Christine told the court her daughter “was not an abuser” and accused the police and prosecutors of having it “in for” her due to her “celebrity status”.

After the hearing, Mrs Flack paid tribute to a “beautiful, fun, opinionated, kind, loyal” woman who was “full of confidence”, but also “full of fears”.

Caroline left behind her twin sister Jody, elder brother Paul, elder sister Elizabeth, and her parents Ian and Christine.