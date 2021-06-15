We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband David Lee have welcomed a baby girl.

The retired tennis champion took to Instagram and Twitter to announce that she welcomed her first child, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, on June 11th.

The athlete shared the happy news with an adorable snapshot of the pair beaming while holding their daughter.

In the caption, the new mum penned, “Family of 3,” followed by a red heart and “Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born June 11, 2021″.

Caroline and her former NBA star husband revealed their pregnancy in February, confirming that they were expecting in June.

Lee shared a family photo of the couple outside with a sign reading “Baby Girl Coming June 2021” over Caroline’s tummy on his Instagram page.

The excited new dad rounded off his post saying, “We are so thrilled to welcome a baby girl in June!!! ❤️.”

Between 2008 and 2018, sports icon Caroline won 30 WTA titles and spent 71 weeks at the top of the world rankings. She was able to round off her career with her first Grand Slam championship at the Australian Open in 2018, after two runner-up finishes at the US Open in 2009 and 2014.

In November of 2017, David and Caroline announced the sweet news of their engagement.

According to Vogue, the tennis champion married David in June 2019 in an intimate wedding in front of 120 family and friends in stunning Castiglion del Bosco, Italy.

Video of the Week

Caroline announced her retirement from professional tennis in December 2019, explaining on Instagram that she and Lee had plans to start a family.

The athletic star wrote at the time, “Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.”