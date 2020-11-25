We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity Masterchef is usually on once a year, but the BBC has now announced its returning this year for a 2020 Christmas special, judged by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, as always.

And the festive cooking show will see some familiar faces returning to the kitchen from past series to make up this year’s Celebrity Masterchef 2020 lineup.

Who is in the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 lineup?

Janet Street Porter

Janet Street Porter will be returning to Celebrity Masterchef once more for a Christmas special, after coming third in the 2013 series. Janet has been a panelist on Loose Women since 2011.

Spencer Matthews

Spencer Matthews managed to reach the final of the 2018 series of Celebrity Masterchef.

He is best known for starring on Made in Chelsea, but he’s also been on I’m A Celebrity, The Jump and has his own show with his wife, Vogue Williams.

Christopher Biggins

Panto and reality TV star Christopher Biggins will also be returning to the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen.

Christopher has starred in many reality TV shows, and was even crowned King of the Jungle in the 2007 series of I’m A Celebrity.

He also competed in Celebrity Come Dine With Me and won £1000 for his chosen charity, as well as Celebrity Big Brother in 2006 – when he was kicked out for making some inappropriate comments.

Dev Griffin

Radio 1 presenter Dev Griffin was a finalist on Celebrity Masterchef 2017, alongside Ulrika Jonsson and winner Angelica Bell.

He presented the weekend breakfast show from 2014, before moving to the Weekend Afternoon Show in 2018, but has sadly been axed recently by the station’s new boss Aled Haydn Jones in a major shake-up.

Dev also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, when he was partnered up with Dianne Buswell.

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison appeared in the 2019 series of Celebrity Masterchef is no stranger to reality TV, having shot to fame on MTV’s Geordie Shore, before being crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity in 2015.

As well as this, Vicky has starred in Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Dinner Date, Judge Geordie and Virtually Famous.

Craig Revel Horwood

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood is known for his harsh critique on the BBC dance competition.

But will he be able to take it from John and Gregg on Celebrity Masterchef?

Amar Latif

Amar Latif became the first ever blind contestant to appear on Masterchef, earlier this year.

He is a British entrepreneur, motivational speaker and TV presenter, and owns the company Traveleyes, which helps visually impaired and sighted travellers embarking on trips around the world together, sharing their experiences.

Crissy Rock

Crissy Rock is returning to Celebrity Masterchef, after competing in the show earlier this year.

She is best known for playing hotel manager Janey York in Benidorm, and also took part in the 2011 series of I’m A Celebrity, finishing sixth.

When is the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 Christmas special on?

The BBC has not yet announced when Celebrity Masterchef 2020 will air, but we’ll update when we know any more.