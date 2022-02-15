We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are expecting their first child together after husband James shared their happy news live on Good Morning Britain.

The former rugby star, 36, made the announcement during an interview with his father-in-law Richard Madeley, who was presenting the show alongside Ranvir Singh.

Richard then shared a picture of Chloe’s 12 week baby scan and James praised Richard for being best grandad in the world to his first grandson Kit, three.

Meanwhile, Chloe, 34, waited for the telly announcement before sharing her joy on her Instagram by uploading a photo showing her holding a tiny sleepsuit beside her beaming mum Judy Finnigan, 73, who held copies of the 12-week scan.

Friends and fans alike have inundated the couple with their congratulations.

The Masked Singer judge and fitness guru Davina McCall wrote, “Awwwww !!! So chuffed for u guys xx”

Actress Claire Sweeney put, “Congratulations darling xxxxxx”

And Vicky Pattison added, “Awww congratulations beautiful 🤩”

Chloe and James’ baby news comes just months after the former rugby star admitted he approaches sex like a competitive sport and four years after Chloe said she’s ‘not sure’ if she wanted children with James who was her long-term boyfriend at the time.

The couple got engaged in April 2018 after James popped the question in Paris and tied the knot in December 2018 and like any married couple, they’ve had their ups and downs.

Chloe revealed back in January, “Mykonos, August, 2020 🇬🇷. This is a cute pic but we did actually have one of our biggest ever rows the day before this was taken, as listeners of CQ will remember 😂 Just a little IG reality check for good measure 📏”

The pair open up about their relationship on their podcast Couples Quarantine.

And James shared their news to his Instagram followers.

It reads, “Chloe and I are so excited to announce we are expecting our first child! 🔥🔥🥰❤️❤️ From the moment I saw her and heard her little heartbeat I fell in love! Lets hope she looks like her Mum. @madeleychloe.”

James Haskell is currently touring his podcast The Good, The Bad and the Rugby alongside Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, and no doubt Mike, who is a dad of three – with two daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, three, and son Lucas, 10 months old, will be able to help him with any burning dad-to-be questions.

Congratulations Chloe and James!