Ranvir Singh confirms secret Strictly Come Dancing romance

Ranvir Singh has revealed her secret romance with a Strictly Come Dancing colleague after meeting him on the show last year.

Every season, some of our favourite Strictly couples spark romance rumours with their chemistry is too intense to ignore.

This year, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have left viewers wondering if they’re a couple in real life and if the EastEnders star and her boyfriend have fallen victim to the infamous Strictly Curse, after forming an incredible bond.

And last year, the connection between Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh and her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice fuelled hundreds of relationship rumours, with fans gushing over their “sizzling” chemistry.

Despite Ranvir, 44, and Gio’s heat being kept on the dance floor, the morning telly host has now confirmed her relationship with Strictly colleague Louis Church, a 26-year-old production secretary who worked on Strictly at the time she competed.

The couple seemingly confirmed their relationship earlier this month when they were spotted together at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

Ranvir admitted she was “really happy” in an exclusive interview with The Sun. The star was also spotted attending a wedding with her new boyfriend in images posted on Instagram by Louis’ sister, Saskia.

During her Strictly stint, Ranvir’s sweet character won fans over as she candidly opened up about the breakdown of her marriage to son Tushaan’s father and ex-husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

The Loose Women panellist also opened up about how competing in Strictly has brought some of her inner demons to the surface.

She confessed that she had suffered with body image for as long as she can remember, admitting, “I’ve constantly wondered when is this nirvana when I reach this destination of feeling relaxed around what I’m going to eat.”