Sebastian Eubank was laid to rest in Dubai on Saturday following his sudden death from a heart attack aged 29.





Chris Eubank paid a touching tribute to his son on behalf of the whole family. He said in a statement: “We have said goodbye to a loving son, brother, father and devoted husband Sebastian Eubank.

“He was laid to rest in Dubai after dying from a heart attack on the beach he loved so much.

“We are overwhelmed and profoundly grateful for the love and support we continue to receive. We all take strength that Sebastian left a legacy that his son will be proud of.

”My family and I would like to thank the Dubai Police again for making the burial a swift and smooth process during such an unbearable day.”

Sebastian was the third-eldest son of the former professional boxer and lived in Dubai with his wife Salma and one-month-old son, Raheem. He was set to celebrate his 30th birthday just days before his death.

Following news of Sebastian’s death earlier this month, Chris said in a heartbreaking tribute to his son: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

Sebastian was a boxer like his father – fighting under the name the Alka Lion – and spent the last few years building a life in the UAE with his wife.

Chris added: “Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”