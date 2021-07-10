Sebastian Eubank dies aged 29: Chris Eubank leads tributes to his son

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chris Eubank has led tributes to son Sebastian Eubank following his tragic death, aged 29.

Sebastian was the third-eldest son of the professional boxer and lived in Dubai with his wife Salma and one-month-old son, Raheem. He was set to celebrate his 30th birthday in just a matter of days.

It is thought the boxing legend’s son was found dead on the beach on Friday after drowning.

Leading the heart-breaking tributes, ex-boxer Chris said, “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

Sebastian was a boxer like his father – fighting under the name the Alka Lion – and spent the last few years building a life in the UAE with his wife.

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies,” Chris went on to say.

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom.

“He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend.”

Chris Eubank Jr – who has recently starred on Celebrity Gogglebox with his father – took to Twitter to remind everyone not to take “your loved ones for granted” because “you just never know if that one time will be the last time.”

He vowed to ensure his brother Sebastian’s legacy lives on through his son, Raheem.

“I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit,” he wrote.

“Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion.”

Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.