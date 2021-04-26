Christina Milian has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Matt Pakora

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christina Milian is now a mother of three after welcoming her second child with Matt Pokora.

Christina Milian and her boyfriend Matt Pokora have become parents for the second time together, welcoming a baby boy.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old singer and actress announced the birth of her newborn son, Kenna, via Instagram.

Christina captioned a picture of herself carrying the newborn with a sweet message that read, ‘Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived!’

The proud mother continued her post by saying, ‘I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed.’

Milian, who also has an 11-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband The-Dream, added, ‘Now it’s a party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.’

Pokora also went on to share a precious black-and-white picture of himself holding his new son on Instagram.

The French singer-songwriter captioned the sweet family post, ‘Our little Kenna is doing well and her mom, once again, has been amazing,” he added in French, “Everyone is in great shape.’

In December 2020, Milian revealed her third pregnancy with a stunning beach photoshoot.

Video of the Week

In the photos, Pokora can be seen kneeling down to kiss her baby bump and in another their son Isaiah is cuddling her growing bump.

She captioned the family’s adorable snaps, ‘You and Me + 3 #morelove.’

Pokora replied to his love’s post with a string of emojis. He also posted a picture of Isaiah and Milian’s baby bump with the caption, ‘Isaiah is already a protective big brother…’