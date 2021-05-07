We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has given birth to her second child with her partner of five years, Kean Bryan.

The couple’s new arrival, a beautiful son which they have given the unusual baby name Monroe, shares a special connection with his big brother Mexx, as the TV star shared the happy news on Instagram.

The couple didn’t know if they would be having a boy or girl as they decided to keep the gender reveal a surprise.

Brooke, 28, uploaded a snap of her newborn baby son’s feet and captioned it, ‘On the morning of Tuesday 4th May at 8.14am; the exact same time as his big brother .. our little boy came into the world. Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love & happiness to our little family! Me, your daddy & big brother are all besotted with you.’

The actress, who announced she was expecting her second child just a year after she gave birth to her first-born son Mexx.

Coronation Street Brooke Vincent, who is best known for her portrayal of Sophie Webster in the popular ITV soap, found out she was pregnant at five weeks and she kept fans updated on her pregnancy throughout by uploading sweet family snaps and sharing them with fans on her social media.

And both friends and fans have been sending the happy couple their messages of love, following the birth.

Brooke’s friend and on-screen sister Helen Flanagan, who has also recently given birth to a baby boy, said, ‘Charlie can’t wait to meet you Monroe.’ Giovana Fletcher wrote, ‘Aaaaaaaaah!!!! Huge congratulations! Xxxx’, and Chelsee Healy added, ‘Oh my god 😍😍😍😍 congratulations all.’

Kean, a professional footballer for Sheffield United, shared an adorable snap of himself cradling his newborn son, and captioned it, ‘Monroe S J Bryan 🖤 04/05/21’

Video of the Week

While fans are in awe, one wrote, ‘Amazing Brooke, I love his name!! And same time! Blessed.’ and a second put, ‘He is just as beautiful as his big brother 😍😍💙💙 Massive congratulations to you all again! We love you all lots xx’

A spokeswoman for Brooke told OK, that the family is ‘thrilled’ with their new arrival. And added, “Mum and baby are settling in well.”