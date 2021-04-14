We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Countdown star Rachel Riley is pregnant with her and Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev's second child.

Rachel took to Twitter to confirm her and husband Pasha’s special baby news in the sweetest way.

Sharing a snap of her standing at her famous Countdown post, Rachel can be seen placing her hands on her subtle bump.

Offering her followers a ‘special teatime teaser’, Rachel dropped some pretty heavy hints that she’s pregnant – showing the word ‘fertility’ mixed up on the conundrum board.

‘And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… And it’ll only get worse till Autumn!

‘Happy, happy days for our little family @pashakovalev and future big sister Mave,’ she penned.

Rachel and Pasha, who met when they were paired up on the 2012 series of Strictly Come Dancing, are already parents to one-year-old daughter Mave.

They welcomed their first little one back in December 2019, just months after they tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas ceremony in May.

After Rachel split with her first husband Jamie, she and Pasha went public with their romance following their Strictly stint – but denied any rumours that the infamous Strictly curse had been at play.

‘Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev 🥰 We both said yes! 👰🏼🤵🏻💍🥂💕🇺🇸🇬🇧,’ Rachel penned beside her and Pasha’s ultra floral wedding photo.

Rachel and Pasha’s loyal fans and followers bombarded them with congratulatory messages following Rachel’s second pregnancy announcement.

‘Awww congratulations Rachel and Pasha! 💙💗,’ one wrote.

‘Yay! Love a bit of baby news! Congratulations to you all 👶🥳,’ added another.