Brianne Delcourt and Kevin Kilbane have announced they are expecting their second child together, months after the birth of their first daughter Olivia Mai.

The pair, who welcomed daughter Olivia Mai in February, have shared their joy at being pregnant again, admitting that they’ll “just have to wing it” when it comes to parenting two kids under the age of two.

Brianne gushed,”We’re extremely excited, but we know it’s going to be a mad house! We’re just going to have to wing it.

“Olivia and the new baby are only going to be 15 months apart,” she told OK! magazine.

The couple first met when they were partnered up on the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice and announced their engagement in early 2020.

Brianne already has a five-year-old daughter called Gracie and former footballer Kevin has two daughters, Elsie, 17, and Isla, 15, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Laura.

Opening up on the early weeks of Brianne’s pregnancy, Kevin said, “It was worrying to see how the pregnancy was progressing and the first 10 weeks involved a lot of appointments and scans.

“Bri was told not to bend down and pick the girls up but, of course, she didn’t listen to a word they said and it is hard with kids.”

Brianne left her role on Dancing On Ice after a decade last year, with she and Kevin confessing in March that they have both had to make “huge sacrifices” since they first met.

Her choice to leave her career and return to her native Canada was a “big deal,” according to the former player.

Brianne admitted she considered leaving Dancing On Ice before the 2020 season since she had “a lot going on” with her daughter Gracie, but now considers it the best thing she ever did because she met Kevin.