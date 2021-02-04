“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

Rufus also thanked his Dancing On Ice pro partner Robin Johnstone, calling her a “tremendous pal”.

The Celebrity Juice panellist also took to Twitter to relay the news, penning, ‘I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice.

‘COVID is – as I’m sure we’re all well aware – a b**tard and sadly the world isn’t short of those.’

It’s since been confirmed that Comedian Matt Richardson and professional skater Vicky Ogden will replace Rufus and Robin.

Rufus faced backlash in the form of Ofcom complaints during his first performance on the show after he made a comment about the government’s controversial handling of the free school meals scheme live on air.

While chatting to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about his skating success, Rufus announced, “I’ve spent most of this year not emotionally stable because the world does not make sense and this does not make more sense of it.

“We live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

The TV watchdog is said to have been inundated with complaints, while other viewers took to social media to applaud Rufus for his words.

‘Legend! Thanks for calling this despicable government out,’ one penned.

‘Love @RufusHound for calling out the government for school meals fiasco,’ another agreed.